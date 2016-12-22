Dad indicted after DUI wreck that hurt kids

An Albany man is indicted on a dozen different counts, accused of causing a crash while driving drunk, with his unrestrained children in the car.

Charges against Jacoby Hardrick include DUI, and hit and run.

Prosecutors say he was drunk on October 15th when his car struck another car in the turn lane on Gillionville Road.

His children, aged two and four, were not in car seats. They suffered broken bones and injured organs.

The District Attorney says drivers can face criminal charges if they don't protect children in their car.

"The main thing we want to emphasize that children should be in appropriate safety restraint chairs and safety belts," said Greg Edwards, Dougherty D. A.

The D. A. warns you there are stiff penalties for drunk drivers who cause crashes that injure people.

