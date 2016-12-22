Sumter man dies in rural accident

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single car crash that killed a man on State Route 30 at Darden Road.

A truck driven by 74-year-old Carl Douglas Warren overturned Wednesday in Sumter County.

Warren was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the vehicle, authorities said.

There is no word, at this time, on what caused Warren to overturn.

