Officials investigate after body found in Meigs - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials investigate after body found in Meigs

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office and GBI have responded after a body was found in Meigs. (Source: WALB) The Thomas County Sheriff's Office and GBI have responded after a body was found in Meigs. (Source: WALB)
MEIGS, GA -

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office and GBI have responded after a body was found in Meigs.

It was found in a home in the 3000 block of East Crawford Street.

Information is limited at this time.

WALB is on the way to the scene and will have updates as they come in.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.  

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Police respond to robbery by snatching at Albany package store

    Police respond to robbery by snatching at Albany package store

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:32:15 GMT

    Albany Police have responded to a robbery by snatching at the National Package Store on Oakridge Drive. Dispatch has confirmed the call came in just before 8 p.m. Saturday, and the suspect fled the scene.

    More >>

    Albany Police have responded to a robbery by snatching at the National Package Store on Oakridge Drive. Dispatch has confirmed the call came in just before 8 p.m. Saturday, and the suspect fled the scene.

    More >>

  • "The Voice" contestant J Chosen helps community at Albany Strong Fun Fest

    "The Voice" contestant J Chosen helps community at Albany Strong Fun Fest

    Saturday, March 25 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-03-26 02:32:57 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The focus Saturday was on taking a break from storm cleanup and recovery, and to have a little bit of fun at the Albany Strong Fun Fest. The festival happened all day, with bands hitting the stage from 12:30 to 7 p.m.

    More >>

    The focus Saturday was on taking a break from storm cleanup and recovery, and to have a little bit of fun at the Albany Strong Fun Fest. The festival happened all day, with bands hitting the stage from 12:30 to 7 p.m.

    More >>

  • Former America's Got Talent finalist visits Albany for "Seniors on the Runway"

    Former America's Got Talent finalist visits Albany for "Seniors on the Runway"

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:46:19 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A big voice with roots in South Georgia visited Albany this weekend. Quintavious Johnson placed fifth on America's Got Talent back in 2014. He has family who lives here in Albany.

    More >>

    A big voice with roots in South Georgia visited Albany this weekend. Quintavious Johnson placed fifth on America's Got Talent back in 2014. He has family who lives here in Albany.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly