Santa visits the Flint RiverQuarium

Santa and his elf want kids to behave because there is still time to make it on the naughty list! (Source: WALB)

Santa takes one last swim before heading back to the North Pole before his big trip in three days. (Source: WALB)

Santa shows off from his bag of tricks while preforming a back flip for onlooking children. (Source: WALB)

Santa waves as he enters the water to deliver Christmas presents to the fish. (Source: WALB)

Santa waves to children while diving in the " Blue Hole." (Source: WALB)

The Flint RiverQuarium had some special visitors Thursday.

Santa and his elf spent the morning spreading holiday cheer by feeding the fish at the RiverQuarium.

Visitors were treated to the surprise visit and had front row seats while the fish got their Christmas treats.

These kids got one of the lasts views of Santa before he heads back to the North Pole.

Santa has a message for kids three days before Christmas.

"Hey kids, Merry Christmas! The fish at the flint RiverQuarium made the good list so we came down here to give them a visit. It sure is warmer down here than it is in the North Pole. We are fixing to head back, so you still have time to be on the naughty list so stay on the nice list," said Santa.

If you missed Santa this year, he is planning on making a stop at the RiverQuarium again next Christmas.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All Rights Reserved.