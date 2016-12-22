Local business offers opportunity for last minute shoppers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Local business offers opportunity for last minute shoppers

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

If you still have last minute shopping to do, the Albany Museum of Art can help.

Shoppers can visit the sales gallery, which is offering pottery, paintings and jewelry.

 All of the gifts are made from regional artists who have ties to Albany.

While at the museum, you can also tour the other galleries for free. 

Museum officials say this is a great way to support a hometown business. 

"It's a very different way to shop.  It's not a big box store obviously, it's a way that we can support area artists and support the museum. You can find some really unique gifts here," said Executive Director Paula Williams.

You can also purchase a gift certificates, membership, as well as gift a place in future programs and classes.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

