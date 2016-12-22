Officials remind residents to be smart about safety during holid - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials remind residents to be smart about safety during holidays

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

It's that time of year when folks are getting new toys and electronics. But law enforcement said with the new toys-- comes more crime.

Many crimes this time of year don't even require suspects to break in. People get busy and leave vehicles and homes unlocked.

Officers said there are some simple guidelines you can follow to protect yourself from falling victim to thieves.

So police urge folks to make sure cars and houses are always locked at all entrances.

Next, don't put large items on display by putting the boxes outside your home. Make sure you break down boxes and throw them away, or take them to a recycling center.

They also urge the community to be cautious about what they post on social media. 'checking in' to places can show you are away from home, and posting pictures of new electronics could make you a target.

Officers said don't hesitate to call if you see suspicious activity.

"A lot of people will be traveling, as with any holiday season, you'll have people out of town. If you know that your neighbor is out of town and all of a sudden you see lights on inside the house that weren't previously, or you see a car you don't recognize, absolutely, call it in," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry of the Valdosta Police Department.

Officials said the department gets roughly 100 suspicious activity calls a day. While most of them check out, they say it's better to be safe than sorry.

