Moultrie police search for 'snatch and grab' robbery suspect

Moultrie Police need the community's help identifying a robbery suspect.

Police said he went into the Somesh Package Store on 5th Street the night of November 28th.

Surveillance cameras show him waiting in line as if to buy something.

Once the cash register opened, police said he snatched money from the register and ran out.

If you know this man, call Moultrie Police at 229-890-5500.

