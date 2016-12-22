Colquitt Regional unveils new cervical cancer screening tool

A medical center in Moultrie is the first facility south of Macon to incorporate a life-saving state-of-the-art technology.

The Center for Women's Health at Colquitt Regional has a new cervical cancer screening technology.

The new technology is called the DySIS Advanced Cervical Imaging System.

Each year, more than 12,000 women in the nation are diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Over 4,000 will die.

This technology will provide a more precise image to identify the best areas to biopsy.

Doctors at the Center for Women's Health call it a "game changer."

