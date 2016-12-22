Dawson kids receive gifts from Toys for Tots

Over 250 children walked away with donated gifts for the holidays Thursday.



The Dawson Public Safety Department, along with the Terrell County Sheriff's Office joined forces to collect toys for their annual 'Toys for Tots' toy drive.

Local organizations, businesses, and community members donated items as well.

"Well, it connects us to the community. It lets the community know that we're a part of them, and we're here for them, because without them, we wouldn't be here. We see their smiles on their faces and that really means a lot to us," said Dawson Police Chief Charlie Whitehead.

Gifts included bicycles, dolls, and skateboards.

