Albany man wanted for injuring his baby - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany man wanted for injuring his baby

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Connect
Denevious West (Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff) Denevious West (Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Detectives have issued Aggravated Battery warrants against 22-year-old Denevious Rashard West.

Police are accusing West of breaking his 11-month-old daughter’s leg while he was caring for her and her twin sister.

West, also known as 'Black Dee,' 'West,' and 'Donevious,'  is 5' 9" and weighs about 160 pounds.    

He was the care-giver for the children while their mother was out shopping on December 10.

Police say their investigation concluded he is responsible.

If you have any information regarding West, you should call Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS. You cold earn a reward.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.   

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Police respond to robbery by snatching at Albany package store

    Police respond to robbery by snatching at Albany package store

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:32:15 GMT

    Albany Police have responded to a robbery by snatching at the National Package Store on Oakridge Drive. Dispatch has confirmed the call came in just before 8 p.m. Saturday, and the suspect fled the scene.

    More >>

    Albany Police have responded to a robbery by snatching at the National Package Store on Oakridge Drive. Dispatch has confirmed the call came in just before 8 p.m. Saturday, and the suspect fled the scene.

    More >>

  • "The Voice" contestant J Chosen helps community at Albany Strong Fun Fest

    "The Voice" contestant J Chosen helps community at Albany Strong Fun Fest

    Saturday, March 25 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-03-26 02:32:57 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The focus Saturday was on taking a break from storm cleanup and recovery, and to have a little bit of fun at the Albany Strong Fun Fest. The festival happened all day, with bands hitting the stage from 12:30 to 7 p.m.

    More >>

    The focus Saturday was on taking a break from storm cleanup and recovery, and to have a little bit of fun at the Albany Strong Fun Fest. The festival happened all day, with bands hitting the stage from 12:30 to 7 p.m.

    More >>

  • Former America's Got Talent finalist visits Albany for "Seniors on the Runway"

    Former America's Got Talent finalist visits Albany for "Seniors on the Runway"

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:46:19 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A big voice with roots in South Georgia visited Albany this weekend. Quintavious Johnson placed fifth on America's Got Talent back in 2014. He has family who lives here in Albany.

    More >>

    A big voice with roots in South Georgia visited Albany this weekend. Quintavious Johnson placed fifth on America's Got Talent back in 2014. He has family who lives here in Albany.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly