Albany man wanted for injuring his baby

Detectives have issued Aggravated Battery warrants against 22-year-old Denevious Rashard West.

Police are accusing West of breaking his 11-month-old daughter’s leg while he was caring for her and her twin sister.

West, also known as 'Black Dee,' 'West,' and 'Donevious,' is 5' 9" and weighs about 160 pounds.

He was the care-giver for the children while their mother was out shopping on December 10.

Police say their investigation concluded he is responsible.

If you have any information regarding West, you should call Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS. You cold earn a reward.

