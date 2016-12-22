APD issues lookout for wanted man

The Albany Police Department is looking for Bradley Lamar Jordan.

He is a probationer who has not complied with the terms of his probation, on an original conviction for financial identity fraud.

His last known address was on Partridge Drive in Albany. He was arrested in October of 2015.

Jordan is a white man, who is 5' 9" and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

If you see Bradley Lamar Jordan, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS and you could receive a reward.

You can also call APD at 431-2100.

