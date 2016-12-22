Elephant refuge headed to South Georgia; Founder excited for the future

The ERNA project has raised 1 million dollars towards the new project but has a goal of 2.4 million. (Source:WALB)

Folks in Decatur County will be getting some new neighbors who weigh 2 to 4 tons.

Elephant Aid International is starting a project called the Elephant Refuge North America.

It will located on hundred of acres of land it Attapulgus.

845 acres in Decatur County sits unused for now but not for long.

It's now set to be the new home for elephants.

"Trying to match as close as possible the environment an Asian elephant would live in," said Carol Buckley CEO and Founder of EIA.

So soil, sunshine, vegetation, and rain, and even something a little more specific.

"We did really want to have a tractor store nearby," said Buckley.

So why the move? Why will elephant now call South Georgia home?

"It is a safe haven for elephants, designed to meet their biological, social, and emotional needs," said Buckley.

There's about 10 elephants moving into the refuge. All of them will have a lot of land to spread out on. But one of them is special, that's tarra, she's the reason behind all of this.

"I volunteered my time while still going to school. Our relationship got stronger and stronger and I actually took over her full time care," said Buckley.

The next six months will be all about getting this property ready its new tenants.

"The elephants will arrive as soon as we can get the first phase of board and fencing," said Buckley.

Although the refuge will not be open to the public they do plan to have cameras with a live feed so everyone can check up on their new neighbors.

"I can not express how fabulous this has been from the moment we found the land," said Buckley.

It will provide a natural environment where elephants can recover from any traumas from past captivity.

The goal is to develop healthy bonds with caregivers and other elephants.

