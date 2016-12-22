Moments before Americus Police deaths documented by video - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Moments before Americus Police deaths documented by video

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Scene of deadly of Americus police shooting (Source: WALB) Scene of deadly of Americus police shooting (Source: WALB)
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

Video from an officer body camera recorded moments prior to his fatal shooting by a wanted suspect was released Wednesday, by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Americus Police officer Nicholas Smarr responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on December 7.

The GBI edited the video because the agency wanted to "Protect the privacy and to prevent further trauma, sorrow or emotional injury to the immediate families of these officers," it said in a release.

Smarr arrived on the scene, where his friend Jody Smith had pulled up in a Georgia Southwestern Police truck, and confronted the suspect, Minquell Lembrick.

Lembrick ran out the back door, and the officers took off after him. They ran a short distance, when a shot was heard on the video. At that point, the video stops.

Smarr and Jody Smith died of gun shots.

Police found Lembrick dead the next day, apparently a suicide.

You can watch the video here

Here is more of WALB's coverage of this story-

Fallen Officer Nicholas Smarr laid to rest

Family: Fallen officer died trying to save wounded friend

GSW officer saluted in death

Friends of fallen officers react to Americus shooting

