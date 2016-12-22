District health director: It's not too late to get the flu shot

So far, area health departments have administered over 11,000 flu shots this season. (Source:WALB)

It's not too late to get your flu shot. (Source:WALB)

Prime season for influenza is quickly approaching and area health officials are still encouraging people to get their flu shots.

District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis told WALB News 10 that January and February are prime months for the illness.

So far, over 11,000 South Georgians have been vaccinated by the Southwest Health District, but health officials would like to see more people getting the shot.

“If we get a shot now, we should be protected in about two to three weeks,” said Dr. Ruis.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that only about 40% of the U.S. population has received their flu shot this year.

Dr. Ruis said it’s an easy way for people to protect themselves from the sickness that easily spreads.

“Wherever people congregate, the flu can pass easily through kissing, hugging, handshaking, sneezing, coughing, even touching an object that a sick person has touched,” Dr. Ruis said.

Health officials encourage people to take other precautions as well, like frequently washing your hands and not just relying on hand sanitizer.

“Hand sanitizer is what you want to use after you wash your hands,” Environmental Health County Manager James C. Davis said.

There are still many ways to get a flu shot, like an area pharmacy, a family provider, or an area health department.

Health departments throughout South Georgia are still available to administer the shot.

No appointment is necessary.

