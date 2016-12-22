Overnight fire damages Albany home

The fire brought a lot of damage to the home. (Source:WALB)

The fire happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Johnny W. Williams Rd. (Source:WALB)

Fire crews battled an overnight fire in South Albany.

Crews were called to 600 Johnny W. Williams Rd. around 12:40 a.m. early Thursday morning.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, but there was damage to the roof as well as the front of the home.

WALB is working to learn if anyone was inside at the time, but several cars were spotted in the driveway.

The scene was cleared around 3:00 a.m.

WALB will update this story as new details become available.

