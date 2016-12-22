Overnight fire damages Albany home - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Overnight fire damages Albany home

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
The fire happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Johnny W. Williams Rd. (Source:WALB) The fire happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Johnny W. Williams Rd. (Source:WALB)
The fire brought a lot of damage to the home. (Source:WALB) The fire brought a lot of damage to the home. (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Fire crews battled an overnight fire in South Albany.

Crews were called to 600 Johnny W. Williams Rd. around 12:40 a.m. early Thursday morning.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, but there was damage to the roof as well as the front of the home.

WALB is working to learn if anyone was inside at the time, but several cars were spotted in the driveway.

The scene was cleared around 3:00 a.m.

WALB will update this story as new details become available.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All Rights Reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Police respond to robbery by snatching at Albany package store

    Police respond to robbery by snatching at Albany package store

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:32:15 GMT

    Albany Police have responded to a robbery by snatching at the National Package Store on Oakridge Drive. Dispatch has confirmed the call came in just before 8 p.m. Saturday, and the suspect fled the scene.

    More >>

    Albany Police have responded to a robbery by snatching at the National Package Store on Oakridge Drive. Dispatch has confirmed the call came in just before 8 p.m. Saturday, and the suspect fled the scene.

    More >>

  • "The Voice" contestant J Chosen helps community at Albany Strong Fun Fest

    "The Voice" contestant J Chosen helps community at Albany Strong Fun Fest

    Saturday, March 25 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-03-26 02:32:57 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The focus Saturday was on taking a break from storm cleanup and recovery, and to have a little bit of fun at the Albany Strong Fun Fest. The festival happened all day, with bands hitting the stage from 12:30 to 7 p.m.

    More >>

    The focus Saturday was on taking a break from storm cleanup and recovery, and to have a little bit of fun at the Albany Strong Fun Fest. The festival happened all day, with bands hitting the stage from 12:30 to 7 p.m.

    More >>

  • Former America's Got Talent finalist visits Albany for "Seniors on the Runway"

    Former America's Got Talent finalist visits Albany for "Seniors on the Runway"

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:46:19 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A big voice with roots in South Georgia visited Albany this weekend. Quintavious Johnson placed fifth on America's Got Talent back in 2014. He has family who lives here in Albany.

    More >>

    A big voice with roots in South Georgia visited Albany this weekend. Quintavious Johnson placed fifth on America's Got Talent back in 2014. He has family who lives here in Albany.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly