Albany woman has identity stolen after storage unit burglary

Tucker says checks are still getting written (Source:WALB)

An Albany woman has spent the last month dealing with having her identity stolen.

Burglar's broke into Sylvia Tucker's unit at Mann's Storage and stole private documents, since then, crooks have written multiple checks in her name.

"They are out here writing these checks and I want it to stop," said Tucker.

Identity theft is a growing crime that, unfortunately, is all too common this time of year.

Tucker has been working with police on her case and canceled many different accounts.

The stolen documents also include information about other people in her family, like birth certificates, social security numbers and diplomas.

Tucker said that checks are still being written, and one person even left a fingerprint on one.

She's even visited stores, like Harvey's and Family Dollar, with pictures of the checks to make sure employees don't accept them.

"I need to know who they are. Why are you doing this, and you know this is not you," explained Tucker. "Why are you out there perpetrating like you're me and you're not? And it hurts."

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call the Albany Police Department.

