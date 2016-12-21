Albany church puts twist on the story of the birth of Jesus Chri - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany church puts twist on the story of the birth of Jesus Christ

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
Connect
The play was set in the year 2000 (Source:WALB) The play was set in the year 2000 (Source:WALB)
Actors depicted life in New York City (Source:WALB) Actors depicted life in New York City (Source:WALB)
Sherrell Byrd, actress (Source:WALB) Sherrell Byrd, actress (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany church told the story of Christmas with a twist on Wednesday night. 

Mt. Zion Baptist Church performed the play 'J.C. Comes to Harlem'. 

The nativity story places the birth of Jesus Christ in New York City instead of Bethlehem.  

Organizers wanted to tell a story that would make their audience think. 

"Kind of putting yourself in the shoes of the characters of the Christmas story to really see what would you have done, if you were in those nativity times. Would you have responded? Would you have believed in the Christ story," explained Actress Sherrell Byrd.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church puts on a Christmas play every year. 

