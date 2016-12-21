Albany church puts twist on the story of the birth of Jesus Christ

The play was set in the year 2000 (Source:WALB)

An Albany church told the story of Christmas with a twist on Wednesday night.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church performed the play 'J.C. Comes to Harlem'.

The nativity story places the birth of Jesus Christ in New York City instead of Bethlehem.

Organizers wanted to tell a story that would make their audience think.

"Kind of putting yourself in the shoes of the characters of the Christmas story to really see what would you have done, if you were in those nativity times. Would you have responded? Would you have believed in the Christ story," explained Actress Sherrell Byrd.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church puts on a Christmas play every year.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.