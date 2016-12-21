Woman arrested for stealing more than $400 in lottery tickets

An arrest has been made in a convenient store burglary that happened in the 800 block of West Gordon Avenue.

Officials arrested Jymeshia Lewis, 21.

Police said that Lewis went behind the counter without permission.

Once she was behind the counter, officials said Lewis stole $435 dollars worth of Georgia Lottery tickets.

Lewis is now in custody.

Police said she confessed to committing the crime.

