Gas station torn down in Leesburg for project to beautify downtown

It took just a few hours to tear down the old gas station along the train tracks. (Source: WALB)

Residents might notice some changes the next time they pass through downtown Leesburg.

It took just a few hours to tear down the old gas station along the train tracks.

It was built in 1950.

The city manager said that taking it down is part of a larger project by the community to beautify downtown Leesburg.

The lot, located along Highway 19 at the main intersection downtown, will become greenspace.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.