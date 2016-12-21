How to start healthy habits in the new year

Experts give advice on how to get a healthy start in the new year. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia health experts have some tips for you this holiday season.

If you have a New Year's resolution, they suggest you don't take the time to wait to keep yourself in shape.

Experts added that a New Year's resolution lifestyle should be part of a daily routine.

They said that the more consistent of the change in your health, the better the outcome.

"This is the time of year where everyone makes the best of everything. Really, you have to choose what your vice will be and not overeat, so portion sizes watching your carbs and filling up on vegies and fruits," said Dr. Keisha Callins with the Marian Worthy Women's Health Center.

Health experts also said that staying motivated also helps with staying healthy.

