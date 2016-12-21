Tift Co. EMA gets new emergency helicopter - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tift Co. EMA gets new emergency helicopter

By Alex Weaver, Reporter
The new helicopter will serve all of Tift Co. (Source: WALB) The new helicopter will serve all of Tift Co. (Source: WALB)
The helicopter is now fully operable (Source: WALB) The helicopter is now fully operable (Source: WALB)
"This allows us to serve the community faster and better," said Jones (Source: WALB) "This allows us to serve the community faster and better," said Jones (Source: WALB)

Tift County EMA is now able to transport patients faster thanks to a new emergency helicopter. 

Officials say the new helicopter base, which opened on Wednesday, will ensure more people in the region will have access to lifesaving emergency medical care. 

The base, temporarily located at the Tift County Fire Department, is the tenth Air Evac Life Team base in Georgia.

"Once we get there and we asses the patient and we need to take them to that higher medical care, the ability to have an aircraft to fly them to that trauma center instead of having to move people by ground, it increases the service and our level of opportunity to better serve the community," said Jason Jones, EMA Director. 

The presence of the helicopter in Tift County brings about 15 full-time jobs for pilots, flight medics and nurses.

