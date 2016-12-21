Protect your home while away for the holidays - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Protect your home while away for the holidays

By Alex Weaver, Reporter
Holiday home safety (Source: WALB) Holiday home safety (Source: WALB)
Follow the steps to protect your home (Source: WALB) Follow the steps to protect your home (Source: WALB)

Many people will be traveling away from home for the holidays, leaving your homes vulnerable to burglars.

A recent survey by NextDoor.com finds nearly 60% of people don't follow common safety precautions to protect their homes from theft. 

Law officials say remembering some simple things can help guard your home.  

Before leaving make sure that you double check all entry points, including windows and sliding glass doors. 

Set an alarm and leave on lights or a television. It's also a good idea to ask a neighbor or friend to pick up mail and the paper. 

Police also say the biggest mistake is posting on social media sites, like Facebook, that you are leaving or out of town. 

