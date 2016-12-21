Students attend technical camp

Cydney Love is only nine but already enjoys making 3D objects. (Source: WALB)

This is the powder that will be used in the students creations. (Source: WALB)

Students look at a 3D printer as they wait to see their creation. (Source: WALB)

Elementary and middle school kids are staying sharp over winter break.

This is the third day of Albany Technical College's Tech Camp.

Students have already learned web design, computer programing and robotics, but many of the students were looking forward to today the most.

"When the 3-D printer came in I was like, man, I can do a lot of stuff with that," Everett Morton, student 3D Printing specialist.

Morton is only seventeen, but is already eager to share his passion of 3-D printing with others.

"I like doing it, so I should pass it on to someone else, if they want to do it they should have the opportunity and the chance to learn and be able to understand and like it like I do," said Morton.

Students learned how to create their own designs on a computer and then watched them come to life.

Camp members worked on building their own houses this morning then made their own designs from animals to shoes.

"You should really do 3D printing because you can make stuff other than just 2D that's flat. You can make them 3D and actually hold them in your hand, said Love"

Morton believes learning 3D printing at such a young age will be beneficial for these kids in the future

"It's going to take you a long way in my mind I thought, get in a field that's going to be here forever, 3D printing is going to be around, and it is always going to improve," said Morton.

Albany tech is planning to host more camps like this one over the summer break as well.

