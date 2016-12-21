Apparent suicide in Ben Hill Co. jail - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Apparent suicide in Ben Hill Co. jail

By Alex Weaver, Reporter
The GBI is investigating an apparent suicide at the Ben Hill County Jail.

An inmate was found dead about 8:00 last night.

It is believed he hanged himself, but his body was taken to the GBI crime lab in Macon for an autopsy. 

The man's name has not been released as authorities work to notify his family.

