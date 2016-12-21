Lowndes Co. officials remind residents about fireworks regulatio - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lowndes Co. officials remind residents about fireworks regulations

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

New Year's Day is right around the corner, and for some people that means celebrating with fireworks. 

Lowndes County officials want residents to remember that they can use fire works until 1 a.m .on New Year's Day.

Any other day, residents can only set them off until 9 p.m.

Officials said that they have had incidents of fireworks hitting cars or people in the past, but no significant injuries. 

"We want everyone to have a safe New Year's Eve, enjoy bringing in the new year. But do it with caution, some common sense, and remember to be a good neighbor," said Lowndes Co. Public Information Director Paige Dukes.

Lowndes County officials also want to remind people that they must be at least 18-years-old to set off fireworks. 

