First responders bring Christmas to Lee Co. foster kids

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

First responders in one south Georgia community worked together to provide a Christmas for foster children.

It took volunteers from the Lee County EMS, Fire, Police and Sheriff's departments just a few minutes to unload hundreds of toys that filled a trailer, and bring them inside the Division of Family and Children Services.

Thirty five Lee County foster children will have a happy Christmas morning, thanks to donations from the men and women who serve the community every day.

"It just brings the level of enjoyment to our hearts as well as it does to the recipients as they get them. We are glad to be a part of it," said Lt. Col. Chris Owens with the Lee County Sheriff's Office. 

"You know, times are hard on a lot of people that come and help us out. But that is part of wanting to give back to the community, and that is something the EMS, Sheriff's Department, Fire Department and Police want to do," explained Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore.

The Chamber of Commerce also collected toys for the children and dropped them off to DFCS on Wednesday.

The toys will be distributed to Lee County families in time for Christmas.

