2 arrested in Moultrie drug bust

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Jessica Bennett (Source: Colquitt Co. Jail) Jessica Bennett (Source: Colquitt Co. Jail)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Two people are facing drug charges following a bust in Moultrie.

Moultrie Police arrested Jessica Bennett and Travis Sheffield Tuesday. 

Sheffield was not been booked into the Colquitt county jail as of deadline. 

Police received information that meth was being sold and used at a home on the 400 block of 31st Avenue SE. 

Investigators set up surveillance and made contact with both Sheffield and Bennett outside. 

Investigators searched the home and found meth hidden in an ottoman.

They also found hydrocodone pills, a Xanax pill, and marijuana. 

Bennett was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (hydrocodone) and possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax).  

Sheffield was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. 

