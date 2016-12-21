Residents in Lee Co. can recycle their Christmas trees - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Residents in Lee Co. can recycle their Christmas trees

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Lee County residents will have four drop-off points this year once Christmas trees come down.

The landfill will be open during regular hours, where people can leave their live trees.

The trees will be put to good use.

"The trees will be mulched up to beautify the landscape, and fishermen can get the trees to put in the ponds for fish habitat," said Lee County Landfill Attendant Susan Bryan.

Trees can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • The Salt Lick Sausage Company on US 82
  • The fire station on Highway 19
  • The fire station at Philema Road and Graves Springs Road
  • The Lee County Landfill

