Residents in Lee Co. can recycle their Christmas trees

Folks in Lee County will have several places to drop off Christmas trees so that they are put to good use. (Source: WALB)

Lee County residents will have four drop-off points this year once Christmas trees come down.

The landfill will be open during regular hours, where people can leave their live trees.

The trees will be put to good use.

"The trees will be mulched up to beautify the landscape, and fishermen can get the trees to put in the ponds for fish habitat," said Lee County Landfill Attendant Susan Bryan.

Trees can be dropped off at the following locations:

The Salt Lick Sausage Company on US 82

The fire station on Highway 19

The fire station at Philema Road and Graves Springs Road

The Lee County Landfill

