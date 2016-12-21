Victim of fatal Thomas Co. wreck identified - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Victim of fatal Thomas Co. wreck identified

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

Officials have identified the victim of a fatal wreck.

Two cars were involved in the crash near the intersection of Pavo Road and Green Road.

It happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Thomas County.

66 year old Carolyn Phelps from Adel died in the wreck.

Phelps was driving a jeep.

57 year old Michael Jones was taken to the hospital for minor injures.

Jones was driving a ford pick up truck.

According to officials, the front of the Jeep collided with the right rear of the truck pushing both vehicles off the road.

The wreck is still being investigated.

