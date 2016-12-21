Wildcats aim for 15th win, "legendary" status

Valdosta added another state title to Titletown earlier this month.

But that's an accomplishment achieved 23 other times in Wildcat history. This team's next goal is much rarer than that.

Valdosta travels to Frisco, TX for a showdown with Arizona state champ Chandler in the GEICO State Champion Bowl Series Friday night. For the Cats, it creates one final chance to compete during this special season.

But in terms of history, it has provided the Wildcats a chance to be lifted into rarefied air.

"Yesterday at practice, [Coach] called out the few teams that have won 15 games," senior linebacker James Bushware says.

According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, the 15-win mark has only been reached by a Valdosta team three times. That was in 1982, 1984, and 1986.

"We've won 14," Bushware notes. "He said if we want to be legendary, we can make history by winning 15 games just like them."

Head coach Alan Rodemaker says it just feels right to have the Wildcats as a top team in Georgia. He's excited now for the chance to continue building Valdosta football back up.

While this game Friday in Frisco is for nothing but pride and bragging rights, Rodemaker says his team is ready to play, simply for the chance to compete.

"If they're going to keep score, we're going to play to win," he says. "The kids want to compete. That's why we do this thing. We're all crazy as heck, but that's why we play this game, because we want to compete. That's why I'm excited."

The Wildcats face Chandler (AZ) Friday night at 6:00. The game will televised live on ESPNU.

