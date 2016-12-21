Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 21, 2016:
BOYS
U-Save It Classic- Albany
Salem 50, Westover 47
Lee Co. 45, Statesboro 41
Dougherty 57, Terrell Co. 41
Monroe 66, Glynn Academy 65
Southeast Bulloch 65, Worth Co. 54
Class A Power Ranking Classic- Albany
Calhoun Co. 69, Manchester 53
Irwin Co. 59, GA Military College 56
Clinch Co. 73, Randolph-Clay 69
Other scores:
Cairo 51, Thomas Co. Central 31
Early Co. 85, Bainbridge 62
Valdosta 59, Pelham 53
Colquitt Co. 73, Washington Co. 52
Lowndes 67, Summerville (SC) 62
Quitman Co. 104, Mitchell Co. 62
Schley Co. 73, Miller Co. 61
GIRLS:
Class A Power Ranking Classic- Albany
Irwin Co. 43, Randolph-Clay 35
Manchester 53, Calhoun Co. 31
Other scores:
Thomas Co. Central 59, Cairo 48
Bainbridge 48, Early Co. 37
Pelham 68, Valdosta 53
Lowndes 56, Summerville (SC) 42
