Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 21, 2016:

BOYS

U-Save It Classic- Albany

Salem 50, Westover 47

Lee Co. 45, Statesboro 41

Dougherty 57, Terrell Co. 41

Monroe 66, Glynn Academy 65

Southeast Bulloch 65, Worth Co. 54

Class A Power Ranking Classic- Albany

Calhoun Co. 69, Manchester 53

Irwin Co. 59, GA Military College 56

Clinch Co. 73, Randolph-Clay 69

Other scores:

Cairo 51, Thomas Co. Central 31

Early Co. 85, Bainbridge 62

Valdosta 59, Pelham 53

Colquitt Co. 73, Washington Co. 52

Lowndes 67, Summerville (SC) 62

Quitman Co. 104, Mitchell Co. 62

Schley Co. 73, Miller Co. 61

GIRLS:

Class A Power Ranking Classic- Albany

Irwin Co. 43, Randolph-Clay 35

Manchester 53, Calhoun Co. 31

Other scores:

Thomas Co. Central 59, Cairo 48

Bainbridge 48, Early Co. 37

Pelham 68, Valdosta 53

Lowndes 56, Summerville (SC) 42

