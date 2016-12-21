Report: Lee, Colquitt in '17 Corky Kell field

Two teams representing south Georgia in the Corky Kell Classic last season will be back in 2017.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Colquitt County and Lee County will play in the season-opening showcase again next fall.

The Trojans will return to Macon for a game against Mary Persons on Thursday, August 17 at Mercer's Five Star Stadium. The Trojans defeated Jones County in Macon last season.

The Packers will take on Norcross two days later, but the venue is still up in the air.

Corky Kell organizers want the Friday and Saturday games played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but that has not been finalized. According to the report, if the Falcons' new home doesn't work out, games will be played at college stadiums or other venues.

