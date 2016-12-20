Beer and Hymns event spreads holiday cheer in Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Beer and Hymns event spreads holiday cheer in Albany

The group sang carols (Source:WALB) The group sang carols (Source:WALB)
The event will be held monthly (Source:WALB) The event will be held monthly (Source:WALB)
Gabriel Lawrence, organizer (Source:WALB) Gabriel Lawrence, organizer (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

With the help of a little barley and hops, Albany bar-goers belted out some of the popular Christmas carols Tuesday night.

At the Beer and Hymns event at Harvest Moon, participants sang, drank and recited Christmas-themed poems.

Organizers said that the event is celebrated across the country.   

"Every single person that walks through the door is welcomed. They're encouraged to have a drink if they'd like, but that's not necessary, but they are encouraged to sing loudly and proudly. That ends up being a lot of fun for us and a lot of fun for the crowd as well," said Organizer Gabriel Lawrence.

The group plans to continue its beer and hymns event monthly. 

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly