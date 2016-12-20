Beer and Hymns event spreads holiday cheer in Albany

With the help of a little barley and hops, Albany bar-goers belted out some of the popular Christmas carols Tuesday night.

At the Beer and Hymns event at Harvest Moon, participants sang, drank and recited Christmas-themed poems.

Organizers said that the event is celebrated across the country.

"Every single person that walks through the door is welcomed. They're encouraged to have a drink if they'd like, but that's not necessary, but they are encouraged to sing loudly and proudly. That ends up being a lot of fun for us and a lot of fun for the crowd as well," said Organizer Gabriel Lawrence.

The group plans to continue its beer and hymns event monthly.

