First south GA outpatient total hip replacement performed in Albany

The patient was released on the same day (Source:WALB)

Workers at Premier Orthopedics in Albany are celebrating a surgical milestone.

Surgeons there said that they performed the first outpatient total hip replacement in south Georgia.

Dr. Scott McGee said the outpatient process can be challenging, but it ultimately costs patients less and gives them more flexibility.

"We can do the same surgery, and we do a lot of sophisticated things for pain control. So, people don't hurt. Get them home, let them relax and put ice on things, take it easy for a few days and as they get better, slowly start to get going again," explained McGee.

McGee said he's looking forward to performing similar surgeries in the future.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.