Parents of Valdosta murder victim offer reward to catch son's killer

The parents of a man murdered in a Valdosta home are offering a reward, hoping someone will come forward with information to help solve the case.

It's been two months since Jalon Jackson, 20, was killed in his home.

With no arrests, his parents are anxious for answers.

Jackson was found dead in his home on Toombs Street on October 19th.

"I don't want my child's death to be in vain," said Tiffany Jackson, Jalon's mother.

His parents said that they are determined to bring his killer to justice.

"We are working with the community to get this murder solved, and we will continue to work with the community to get this murder solved, and we are offering a reward with any valid information concerning the murder of my son, Jalon Jackson," explained Kelvin Jackson, Jalon's father.

They did not say how much the reward will be.

The family expressed concerns over the pace of the investigation, but Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress said on Tuesday night that his department is actively investigating.

He said he's working with the GBI crime lab on the case and hopes to make an arrest soon.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department tip line at (229) 293-3091.

