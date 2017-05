On Wednesday, there was a parade celebrating the Valdosta Wildcats.

The football team started the season with their 900th win in school history and ended with a state championship title.

The city of Valdosta hosted the parade to recognize the 2016 6-A state champs.

The team's 17 to 7 win over Tucker earlier this month put the bow on their historic season.

