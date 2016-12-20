Foster kids get Christmas surprise from the Lily Pad

Organizers with the Lily Pad said that they got the word out on social media, and people and businesses across Albany just called up to help. (Source: WALB)

Volunteers and workers with the Lily Pad SANE Center were sorting through boxes of presents, putting together bags for foster parents to pick up. (Source: WALB)

The folks at the Lil Pad made Christmas extra special for foster kids and their foster parents. (Source: WALB)

One hundred Dougherty County foster children are going to have a much merrier Christmas, thanks to a lot of caring people.

Volunteers and workers with the Lily Pad SANE Center were sorting through boxes of presents, putting together bags for foster parents to pick up.

One foster mom, who took custody of her three nieces and nephews, is a school system employee on a limited budget.

She said that without Tuesday's gift, she simply wouldn't have been able to provide a Christmas for them.

"So just to get this? I was crying on the way here. The kids don't even know. I didn't put up a tree this year, but as soon as I get home I am putting up a tree and putting their gifts under it, and we will have a Christmas. If it weren't for them, this wouldn't be possible," explained the foster mom.

Another 60 children who were victims of sexual assault this year, are also going to be given presents that will go under the Christmas tree.

Organizers with the Lily Pad said that they got the word out on social media, and people and businesses across Albany just called up to help.

And on Tuesday, M&M Mars donated bikes.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.