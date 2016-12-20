Child injured in Valdosta Christmas Parade returns home for the holidays

London Herring, the young boy who was run over by a float in the Valdosta Christmas Parade, is home for the holidays and for his 4th birthday.

"He's a very happy little boy. He's always been happy," said London's mother Porscheshae Herring, "Since the day he first came in this world, he's always been happy. He's still the same person he was before the accident."

London's a typical young boy that's full of energy. He spent part of his Tuesday rolling through the hallway of the Valdosta Police Department on his new bicycle.

"My baby was a fighter. He stayed with me cause I wasn't going to let him go that easy," Porscheshae said as she watched London playing.

Just weeks ago London was fighting for his life after he fell off the Coastal Plain Head Start float in the Valdosta Christmas Parade.

Officer Joe Gosseck was posted at the scene and immediately responded.

"I administered first aid to him until EMS got there," Officer Gosseck recalled.

Officer Gosseck said he was just doing his job, but Porscheshae said he's the reason London is here today.

"He saved my baby because without him being there on the scene we don't know what could've happened," said Porscheshae.

On December 20, London's mother was able to thank the officers and community that helped him.

And the Valdosta Police Department made sure London had toys to celebrate his fourth birthday.

While London was the one receiving all the presents, his mother said she's the one with the best Christmas gift of all.

"I got what I wanted for Christmas and that's London," Porscheshae said.

Money raised from the GoFundMe and donated to the family is helping pay for medical expenses.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.