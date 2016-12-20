Opponents of Amendment 3 find 'silver lining' in new JQC

Amendment 3 dismantles the Judicial Qualifications Commission, a board that looks into judicial misconduct. (Source: WALB)

After Georgia voters passed Amendment 3, opponents began to see a 'silver lining' in the amendment. (Source: File)

Opponents of a controversial constitutional amendment Georgia voters passed in November said that they are seeing a "silver lining".

Amendment 3 dismantles the Judicial Qualifications Commission, a board that looks into judicial misconduct.

It gives state lawmakers the power to set up a new commission.

Attorney Ken Hodges, a leading opponent of the amendment, said lawyers have had "great dialogue" with state leaders and he thinks some changes being made will benefit everyone.

"Now there will be panels that specifically investigates and a panel that specifically adjudicates, so there will more due process, and everyone agrees that is the right thing," explained Hodges.

Hodges said that the State Bar of Georgia is working with the legislature to have a say in who will be on the JQC.

Before the amendment passed, the state bar appointed three people to the seven person board.

The JQC could now grow into a 12 person commission, with three people on the adjudicatory panel and nine people on the investigative panel.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.