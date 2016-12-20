2 south GA judicial systems swear in their first female judges

Denise Fachini gets sworn in as Superior Court Judge for the Cordele Judicial Circuit. (Source: Fachini family)

Heather Lanier gets sworn as the Superior Court Judge Elect in the South Georgia Judicial Circuit. (Source: Ken Hodges)

Two women have been sworn in as the first female judges in two south Georgia judicial systems.

Heather H. Lanier, Superior Court Judge Elect in the South Georgia Judicial Circuit, took the oath of office on Tuesday.

The ceremony was set at the Historic Baker County Courthouse in Newton.

Presiding at the ceremony was retiring Chief Superior Court Judge A. Wallace Cato, who has served on the South Georgia Circuit bench for nearly four decades.

The South Georgia Circuit comprises Baker, Calhoun, Decatur, Grady, and Mitchell Counties.

Lanier, a Baker County native, is a former Chief Assistant District Attorney in the Dougherty Judicial Circuit.

She became the first woman elected to the South Georgia Circuit Superior Court Bench on July 26.

Lanier's four year term begins on January 1, 2017.

And there was another first for women in the south Georgia judicial system.

Cordele's first female judge took her oath of office.

Denise Fachini, the former District Attorney, was sworn in Friday as Superior Court Judge for the Cordele Judicial Circuit.

Fachini, who ran unopposed, is taking retiring Judge John Pridgen's seat.

