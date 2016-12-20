Protecting your home from holiday fires

Officials said if a tree is dry it's more likely to catch on fire. (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta Fire Department wants to make sure families are keeping their homes safe from fires this holiday season.

"Safety is something we need to stress all year, but especially in the winter months," said Tangela Rowe, public fire and life safety educator.

With Christmas lights brightening trees in homes throughout the city, firefighters recommend following a few guidelines.

If you have a real tree make sure it's watered regularly. Officials said if a tree is dry it's more likely to catch on fire.

"Make sure you're putting enough water in the tree so that your Christmas trees are not drying out and the heat from the lights are not causing a fire in your home," explained Rowe.

They also encouraged turning off Christmas lights before going to bed and when you leave your home.

According to officials, they see a spike in calls for fires caused by unattended cooking and space heaters during the winter months.

They said to make sure children aren't cooking alone. If you are cooking and must leave the kitchen or home, make sure you turn off all cooking appliances.

When heating your home make sure space heaters are turned off when you leave a room.

