U-Save It Classic: Day 3 scores

U-Save It Classic: Day 3 scores

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Scores from Monday's games at the U-Save It Classic at Albany High School.

Westover 74, Southeast Bulloch 60

Dougherty 76, Glynn Academy 71

Statesboro 57, Worth Co. 47

Lee Co. 61, Salem 59

