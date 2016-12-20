U-Save It Classic: Day 3 scores

Scores from Monday's games at the U-Save It Classic at Albany High School.
Westover 74, Southeast Bulloch 60
Dougherty 76, Glynn Academy 71
Statesboro 57, Worth Co. 47
Lee Co. 61, Salem 59
