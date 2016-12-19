Canes split PBC contests with UNC-Pembroke

UNC-Pembroke 78, GA Southwestern 62 (Men)

Brandon Price scored 30 for the Hurricanes, but it wasn't enough as GSW saw their two-game win streak snapped at the hands of UNC-Pembroke Monday afternoon.

The Braves opened up a 21 point lead midway through the second half, then held on for a 78-62 victory.

The loss drops the Canes to 3-6 overall, and 1-1 in the Peach Belt Conference.

The Hurricanes won't play again until the calendar turns over to 2017. They travel to Augusta University on January 5.

GA Southwestern 66, UNC-Pembroke 55 (Women)

Chanice Whitton led the way for the Lady Canes, registering 12 points and ten rebounds, as GSW is off to a 2-0 conference start for just the second time in program history.

Whitton's first double-double of the season helped Gabby Figgers' team-high 14 points lead the Lady Canes to the win.

GSW travels to Augusta University on January 5.

