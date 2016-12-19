Albany YMCA offers holiday fun for kids at Christmas Break Camp

The Albany Area YMCA is helping kids stay busy during winter break.

At the Y's Christmas Break Camp, students from 5 to 13-years-old can play sports, games and make art.

Organizers hope to help families out during a busy time of the year.

"Now, around the Christmas time, it's especially great if you have some Christmas shopping to do. Some holiday prep that you have left to do. You can bring the kids by the 'Y'. It can be just for the day or the whole week. You don't have to be a member. We're here to give you just a safe, fun and nurturing environment for your child, where you can be taken care of," said Chief Development Officer Tami Pursley.

To enroll your child, visit the Albany Area YMCA website.

