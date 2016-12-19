Tifton kids make magical treats for Santa's reindeer

A Tifton restaurant is preparing children to feed Santa's reindeer on Christmas.

On Monday night, workers at Barberitos helped kids make meal kits for the magical animals.

The treat was made up of oats, cereal and sprinkles.

Employees also read Christmas stories to the group.

Managers said that the event is a great way to connect with their community.

"It's a good way for the kids to come out and enjoy some family time together. I work with kids in the school system myself and children mean a lot to me. Reading is very, very important. So, I'd like to get some literacy in there for them," said Melanie Kennedy with Barberitos.

Barberitos in Tifton holds children and teen nights on a weekly basis.

