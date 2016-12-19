Insurance agents warn residents about holiday theft risks

Georgians face a higher risk of home thefts around the holidays than most other people in the country.

Data from State Farm Georgia had the third highest number of claims last year, trailing only the much bigger states of California and Texas.

Agents said theft claims usually peak in December and January.

They said that an increase of delivered packages is one reason thieves get their hands on more during the holidays.

"Keep your blinds closed, so people can't look through the windows and see all the Christmas gifts sitting under the Christmas tree or your big screen TV sitting on the wall. Those are high theft items," said State Farm Agent Tim Thomas.

Agents also suggest to keep doors and windows locked while you're not home.

And, if you're heading out of town, be discreet about your plans on social media.

