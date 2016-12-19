Voices of Mobile sing the story of Christmas at Albany church

The Voices of Mobile brought some Christmas cheer to First Baptist Church of Albany Monday night.

They are a group of 18 singers from the University of Mobile and their performance told the story of Christmas.

"Christmas is the story of Jesus, and that's what we're gonna share in music, but there's some really fun spots in this program, too," said Voices of Mobile Director Dr. Roger Breland.

"Folks who are here are just gonna be blessed with just some wonderful, talented young folks who are using their voices in song to glorify God," said First Baptist Pastor Reverend Butch Knight.

The ensemble is currently on a US tour.

