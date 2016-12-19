Valdosta Shop with a Cop has biggest year yet

Kids paired up with law enforcement to hit the shopping racks and pick out their gifts. (Source: WALB)

Christmas came early for some kids in Valdosta on Monday.

Shop With a Cop is an annual event at the Valdosta Police Department, but this year was the biggest one yet, according to officers.

The department raised more than $16,000 for the program, enough money to send 33 kids shopping.

Each shopper spent time with an officer and picked out Christmas toys.

Officers said that the event is all about spreading holiday cheer and building community support.

"You have a great community. That's what we're building here. We've got a community relationship. We've got the communities help. We've got community goodness. Yes, our officers are great. That's why this is just an awesome, awesome program," said Officer Vernotis Williams with the Valdosta Police Department.

Officers also packed patrol cars with toys to give out throughout the year and toys for Cop Santa in neighborhoods Saturday.

Leftover funds will be saved to make sure they can continue Shop with a Cop next year, according to organizers.

Not only is it fun to take kids shopping, officers say it's a great way to start building a positive relationship early on.

