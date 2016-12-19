Lowndes County officials sworn in

Former Sheriff Ashley Paulk was sworn in to serve a 5th term as Sheriff. (Source: WALB)

The former Lowndes County Sheriff is now officially the county's top lawman again.

Former Sheriff Ashley Paulk, who defeated Sheriff Chris Prine in November, was sworn in today to serve a 5th term as Sheriff.

County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter was sworn in for his second consecutive term.

He said he looks forward to continuing growth in the county.

"Infrastructure for our community is extremely important. We want to make sure it's as good as it can possibly be. Again, continuing to work with other local communities to try to make Lowndes County and our community as good as we can possibly make it," said Chairman Slaughter.

Commissioner Joyce Evans and Clay Griner were also sworn in.

