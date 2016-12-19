Students get books for the holidays

Pre-K to first grade students took home books for Christmas. (Source: VCS)

Christmas break is just a day away for some students, but it's the season for reading at Valdosta City Schools!

On Monday, students from Valdosta Early College Academy read and acted out Christmas books to students at S.L. Mason Elementary School.

Pre-K to first grade students also got to take home books for Christmas.

Volunteers wrapped 1,600 books and gave them to students in more than 82 classrooms.

Organizers said they are trying to get kids excited about reading, even when they aren't in the classroom.

"They get excited about reading when you come and read to them and they want you to read more books," said organizer Kiley Cashwell, "I really hope it's helping with literacy of our youth."

This is the third year the school has given out the books.

